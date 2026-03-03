Princess Beatrice, Eugenie are wondering about Andrew, Sarah’s history: ‘How can they be so stupid’

Emotions have been running high in the respective houses of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, both of whom are currently seeing their parents dragged through the mud due to their association to a convicted child sex offender.

The entire thing has been shared by royal commentator and Ingrid Seward, and she just spoke to the Daily Mail about this.

According to her claims the sisters are beyond livid and “feeling incredibly angry with Andrew, and probably pretty cross with their mother as well.” After all it is her name that’s come more than anyone else’s, in the Epstein files, and “it doesn’t look good.”

In her eyes there is also the chance that the girls are likely wondering “how both their parents could be so stupid.” Cause “you would think after 40 or 50 years in that world that she would be more savvy, but she is not,” the expert added. “She has just made mistakes”.

“But let’s be clear that she is in a different category to Andrew,” she made sure to point out. “The sisters are the only two who can share this; they are glad to have each other.”

But the sisters issues arnt just emotional they are also bad on other fronts like there are financial implications to all of this as well since this is now a ‘global story’ and could have “dire consequences for their work,” as well as for their husbands’ businesses, which Ms Seward pointed out too in her concluding remarks.