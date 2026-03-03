Nancy Mace under investigation by House Ethics Panel for alleged overcharges

Nancy Mace is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee over allegations that she improperly benefited from a congressional housing reimbursement program.

According to a report from the Office of Congressional Conduct, the South Carolina Republican sought and received about $9,500 beyond the actual cost of her Washington, DC residence.

The nonpartisan watchdog referred the matter to the House Ethics Committee.

“There is substantial reason to believe that Rep. Mace engaged in improper reimbursement practices,” the Office of Congressional Conduct said in its referral.

The House Ethics Committee confirmed on Monday that it is investigating the issue.

The reimbursement program is designed to help lawmakers cover lodging, food and travel costs while maintaining homes in both Washington and their home districts.

The program has faced criticism because it does not require detailed expense reporting. The report states that Mace did not respond to inquiries from the Office of Congressional Conduct.

Her attorney, William Sullivan, rejected the findings in a letter to the ethics panel, calling the report “fundamentally flawed.”

Sullivan also suggested the narrative may have been “influenced by Rep. Mace’s former fiancé,” who co owned the property.