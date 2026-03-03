British Columbia daylight saving ends as province adopts permanent time

Daylight saving changes will soon be a thing of the past in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

BC Premier David Eby announced on Monday that this Sunday will be the last time most British Columbians adjust their clocks for the twice yearly time change.

The province will move to permanent daylight time.

“Thanks for making the time,” Eby said as he opened a news conference attended by school children.

“When we change our clocks twice a year it creates all kinds of problems,” pointing to disrupted schedules, an increase in car crashes and “a huge unnecessary impact on the lives of British Columbians”, he added.

The move fulfills a 2019 pledge by former premier John Horgan. At that time, legislation was introduced to end time changes but was tied to coordination with US west coast states.

“We’re also going to make decisions right now where British Columbia decides what’s best for us,” Eby said.

When the rest of Canada falls back in November, most of BC will remain on permanent daylight time.

Communities in the Mountain Time zone will not be affected.