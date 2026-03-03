'Deadliest Catch' star dies in tragic incident at 25

Todd Meadows, the newest member of the hit fishing reality show Deadliest Catch, has passed away at the age of 25.

Captain Rick Shelford confirmed the death of the fisherman on Sunday by sharing an emotional post on Facebook.

“February 25, 2026, was the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea,” Rick began. “We lost our brother, Todd Meadows.”

“Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family. His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away," he continued.

Rick further penned that Todd's “smile was contagious” and “the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always.”

“Todd’s love for his children, his family, and his life was evident in everything he did,” he shared. “He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him. Right now, our hearts are broken in a way that words can’t fully express.”

"We ask that you lift Todd’s children and family in prayer and keep them in your thoughts as they face the days ahead without him,” added Rick.

Concluding his statement, the caption wrote that Todd will forever be part "of this boat, this crew, and this brotherhood. Though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him. Rest easy brother, till we meet again.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the exact cause of death of Todd has not been shared yet.