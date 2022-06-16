ECAI status of VIS, PACRA renewed

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan has renewed status of both credit rating agencies operating in Pakistan namely “VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (VIS)” and “Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA)” as eligible/recognised External Credit Assessment Institutions (ECAIs) for calendar year 2022, a statement said on Wednesday.
Banks and development finance institutions using standardised approach of Basel framework are allowed to use credit ratings assigned by VIS and PACRA for capital adequacy ratio (CAR) calculation purposes.
KARACHI: Seven of Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited clients have bagged accolades at 14th Citi-PPAF...
KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited has made gas discovery at an exploratory well located in Ghotki,...
KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday underscored its commitment to battling financial crimes through...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs550 per tola on Wednesday. According to data released by All...
KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry has termed federal budget 2022-23 mixed and devoid...
KARACHI: The government on Wednesday raised Rs834 billion through an auction of Market Treasury Bills with yields...
Comments