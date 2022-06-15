‘Dam-e-Khayal’ launched

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) organised a ceremony to launch the autobiography of retired bureaucrat Tariq Mahmood titled "Dam-e-Khayal".

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Prof Emeritus Prof Dr Khawaja Muhammad Zakaria, renowned poet and writer Amjad Islam Amjad, Dean Faculty of Oriental Learning Dr Moin Nizami, Urdu Department Chairman Dr Muhammad Kamran, deans of different faculties and a large number of department heads, teachers and officers attended the ceremony.