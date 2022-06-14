No second chances

Imran Khan has been highly agitated since his removal from power by a vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly. Khan should thank his stars for his ouster. His popularity would have eroded significantly had he taken the difficult decisions of increasing petrol and electricity prices.

Fortunately, his claims of a foreign conspiracy against him have struck a positive chord with a large segment of society who has readily accepted the religious and anti-West narratives created by Khan. There is no doubt that Khan took some worthwhile initiatives for socio-economic reforms, but it is also true that the challenges being faced by Pakistan are beyond his capacity. The sooner he realizes this, the better it will be.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA