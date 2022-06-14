Hutchison Ports partners with THF

KARACHI: Hutchison Ports Pakistan has partnered with The Hunar Foundation (THF) to sponsor technical trainings for underprivileged students, The News learnt on Monday.
The partnership is part of the Hutchison Ports Pakistan’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme titled ‘Teach for Tomorrow’, which is in line with the company’s dock school educational initiative.
Young aspirant students would be enrolled in different training programs including electrical technology, mechanical technology (machinist and welding), heat, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) and mechatronics (robotics and industrial automation).
The training program will last for a total duration of six months, starting from July till December 2022.
KARACHI: Pakistan Freelancers Association on Monday announced appointment of Tufail Ahmed Khan as its new chief...
KARACHI: Sanofi Pakistan has signed an agreement with Akhuwat Foundation to educate children and teachers of Akhuwat...
KARACHI: HABIBMETRO Bank has collaborated with NOWPDP for inclusion of differently-abled individuals at workforce,...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs650 per tola on Monday following further depreciation of the...
NEW YORK: Global stocks and government bonds extended a bruising sell-off on Monday and the dollar resumed its march...
ISLAMABAD: Different economic experts have opined that 2022-23 budget came under challenging circumstances when the...
Comments