Hutchison Ports partners with THF

KARACHI: Hutchison Ports Pakistan has partnered with The Hunar Foundation (THF) to sponsor technical trainings for underprivileged students, The News learnt on Monday.

The partnership is part of the Hutchison Ports Pakistan’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme titled ‘Teach for Tomorrow’, which is in line with the company’s dock school educational initiative.

Young aspirant students would be enrolled in different training programs including electrical technology, mechanical technology (machinist and welding), heat, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) and mechatronics (robotics and industrial automation).

The training program will last for a total duration of six months, starting from July till December 2022.