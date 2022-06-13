Dr Tariq Rafi appointed chairman of Sindh HEC

KARACHI: Dr Tariq Rafi, Chairman Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee and former vice-chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University, has been appointed as chairman Sindh Higher Education Commission for a term of four years.

Dr Tariq Rafi succeeded Dr Asim Hussain, who had been the chairman of Sindh HEC for two terms spanning eight years. It is pertinent to mention that a summary, for the appointment of new Sindh HEC chairman, was sent to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who bore three names, including former vice-chancellor University of Karachi Dr Pirzada Qasim, former principal secretary to Governor Sindh and former vice-chancellor Liaquat Medical University Dr Noushad A. Sheikh and Chairman of the Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee and former vice-chancellor Jinnah Sindh Medical University Dr Tariq Rafi.

On March 18, Dr Tariq Rafi was appointed as Chairman Sindh Higher Education Commission for the period of three months but now his appointment has been made permanent for a term of four years. Hence, the post of head of Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee has fallen vacant.

Dr Tariq Rafi will also be the head of the search committee set up for the recruitment of vice-chancellors. The post of Chairman Sindh Higher Education Commission is equivalent to a provincial minister and entitled to all powers and facilities.