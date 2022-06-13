Money-laundering case: FIA to launch probe against Moonis Elahi: sources

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to launch a money-laundering probe against former federal minister and PMLQ leader Moonis Elahi, sources told Geo News Sunday. Moonis is the son of Pervez Elahi, a senior leader of the PMLQ.

FIA sources said that "sufficient evidence" had been collected against Moonis after which the agency decided to formally start an investigation against him. It has been learnt that the agency is going to investigate properties of Moonis made abroad allegedly through laundered money. In this regard, letters to the concerned departments will be written.

Responding to the development, Moonis took to his official Twitter account and wrote "Bismillah" while sharing a screenshot of the news. He said that no matter how many cases are made, they will not leave Imran Khan’s side, our decision is final.

“I have been told that you have made a mistake. Now they are putting pressure on us. They want to get the budget approved by putting such pressure on us. “I am not yet aware of the details of the allegations made by the FIA, but this is not the first time such false cases have been made against our family. Bogus and baseless cases have been made against our family in the past as well. My assets have been declared already, Insha’Allah I will still face all the cases against me like that in the past.”

It should be noted that last year, former prime minister Imran Khan had tasked the FIA to investigate the sugar crisis throughout the country and find out who benefited from it. Subsequently, a report by the agency released last year claimed that top PTI members as well as Moonis were among those who had allegedly gained from the sugar crisis in the country.