Pakistan, China to enhance military cooperation

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa meets China’s Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission Zhang Youxia in Qingdao, a port city in China’s eastern Shandong province.-ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and China on Sunday reaffirmed their strategic partnership in challenging times and agreed on enhancing military cooperation at the senior-level military talks. They also agreed on continuing regular exchange of perspectives on issues of mutual interests.



A senior-level tri-service military delegation of Pakistan visited the People’s Republic of China from June 9 to 12, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. The delegation held wide-ranging discussions with senior officials of the Chinese military and other government departments.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa led the Pakistani side at the meeting of the apex committee, the highest body of military cooperation, which was held on Sunday, June 12.



The Chinese side was led by General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman Central Military Commission of China. The two sides discussed their perspectives on international and regional security situation, and expressed satisfaction on defence cooperation between the two countries. They also vowed to enhance their training, technology and counter-terrorism cooperation at the tri-service level.

Military diplomacy and military-to-military cooperation has always touched heights in friendly and strategic relations between the two countries. Pakistan-China strategic partnership and friendship is higher than mountains, deeper than the ocean, stronger than steel and sweeter than honey, said the statement.

The COAS, who stayed in China for one day, is the only military leader who visited China on the invitation of the Chinese president. The visit was part of Pak-China Joint Military Cooperation Committee (PCJMCC,) which is the apex committee, the highest body in military cooperation.

The apex committee comprises COAS General Bajwa and Vice Chairman of Central Military Commission (CMC) General Zhang Youxia, and it comprises two sub-committees on the Joint Cooperation Military Affairs (JCMA) and Joint Cooperation Military Equipment & Training (JCMET).