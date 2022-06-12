Sikh Virsa digitised

LAHORE : Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has won award for Excellence and Innovation in the Arts Category in The Asia 2022 Award for digitally preserving all collection of Sikh Gallery (Princess Bamba Gallery in Lahore Fort).
In Sikh Gallery, 29 paintings have been digitised with brief history, 3-D Models, Panotour etc at ‘Sikhvirsa.co.org’.
To engage students in research on heritage, history and culture, the Directorate of Archaeology and Tourism Department have signed MOUs with four universities - LUMS, PU, Lahore College for Women University and GCU. There are 11 paintings of Hungary’s painter August Shofett, which have been recently restored by Hungarian experts in collaboration with Directorate of Archaeology and Bank of Punjab.
The gallery has also been rehabilitated with new showcases, illumination and air conditioners by the Directorate of Archaeology.
LAHORE : A Pakistani researcher Dr Saira Hanif Soroya has won international “Paper of the Year Award...
LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority discarded 6000 liters of adulterated milk in walled city here on Saturday.Punjab Food...
LAHORE : A gynecologist of Lahore General Hospital Dr Laila Shafiq successfully removed the IUCD placed for family...
LAHORE : Punjab University Library Book Club arranged the book talk programme.The two books of the month were “Munh...
LAHORE : A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of CCPO Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana at Capital...
LAHORE : The National Commission on the Rights of Child , on the World Day Against Child Labour, has called for...
Comments