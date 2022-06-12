Sikh Virsa digitised

LAHORE : Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has won award for Excellence and Innovation in the Arts Category in The Asia 2022 Award for digitally preserving all collection of Sikh Gallery (Princess Bamba Gallery in Lahore Fort).

In Sikh Gallery, 29 paintings have been digitised with brief history, 3-D Models, Panotour etc at ‘Sikhvirsa.co.org’.

To engage students in research on heritage, history and culture, the Directorate of Archaeology and Tourism Department have signed MOUs with four universities - LUMS, PU, Lahore College for Women University and GCU. There are 11 paintings of Hungary’s painter August Shofett, which have been recently restored by Hungarian experts in collaboration with Directorate of Archaeology and Bank of Punjab.

The gallery has also been rehabilitated with new showcases, illumination and air conditioners by the Directorate of Archaeology.