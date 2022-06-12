PU hosts AICE orientation session

LAHORE : An orientation session for the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AICE) was organised at the Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (ICET), University of the Punjab.

A PU spokesperson said it was a matter of pride for PU ICET for getting its petition approval as AICE-chapter from a world leading organisation. Director ICET Prof Dr Rafi Ullah Khan chaired the session and in his address asked the students to avail this opportunity for their professional development for global recognition. He appreciated the efforts of BSc Chemical Engineering Programme coordinator and Students advisor for AICE Chapter Dr Ayyaz Muhammad to meet all the requirements for AICE. Student Advisor ICET Dr Majid Majeed Akbar and other faculty members also graced the occasion.

Dr Ayyaz briefed the students about different objectives and benefits of being recognised as AICE chapter.