AIOU expands educational network

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open (AIOU) has extended its educational network to the entire world through enrolling a number of students from different countries.

Students from 27 countries including United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, Italy, China, and Saudi Arabia have enrolled in 35 different programs offered in Spring Semester 2022. The ratio of male to female students is 53 per cent for males and 47 per cent for females.

AIOU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that AIOU is targeting to increase enrolment of the international students up to ten thousand within the upcoming three years.

AIOU has been able to achieve this important milestone because of the digitalisation of its key academic, administrative and financial operations. It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU has digitised its educational system and expanded it across the globe. AIOU is offering educational services to international students through an online management system.