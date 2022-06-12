Pakistan, China form traditional medicine alliance

Islamabad : The launching ceremony of the China-Pakistan Traditional Medicine and Infectious Diseases Prevention and Control Alliance (the Alliance) held, aiming to help the building of the Pak-China Health Corridor.

The Alliance is jointly established by the China-Pakistan Medical Association and the China Academy of Chinese Medicine.

Several Pakistani universities, including University of Punjab, Bahaudin Zakaria University and Gomal University, will join in the Alliance. Haripur University & Apex College of Pharmacy have already joined the Alliance, besides, seven Chinese universities and institutes.

“We hope the Health Corridor could link China with Pakistan, ensure people’s health and wellness, and promote the development of TCM,” said Dr. Muhammad Shahbaz, President of China Pakistan Medical Association.

The Alliance will promote the research on Herbal and Traditional Medicine in both countries, and jointly carry out research and development of new TCM, especially new anti-viral drugs for treatment of COVID-19 patients and others, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro.