PTI’s Jamali disowns resignation

PTI MNA Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was pleasantly surprised on Friday when the first PTI MNA Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali disowned his resignation submitted by the party on April 9 on his behalf along with 123 other MNAs.

With this move, the process of return of PTI MNAs who signed their resignations has started. Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali is a member from NA-21 Jaccobabad-Sohbatpur constituency and won the 2018 polls on the PTI ticket.

The fellow members thumped the benches as he entered the House from the lobby of members during the budget speech of Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, and came straight to the seat of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He shook hands with the PM and moved to the opposition benches where he was given a seat in the front row. Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz Ahmad welcomed the return of the first legislator of the PTI to the House, whose resignation was obtained by the party in April this year.