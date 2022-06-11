JTI demands govt to increase budget for universities

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Talaba-e-Islam (JTI) Nazim Kaleemullah has suggested the government to increase the budget of Higher Education Department (HED) and Higher Education Commission according to their needs.

Speaking at a news conference in Peshawar Press Club on Friday, he along and other activists of JTI, a student wing of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, said that the budget for higher education had also been cut in previous government, but they would not accept any such move this time. He asked the government to set up provincial HEC and new educational institutions and Technical Board and Technical University at each division.

The JTI leader demanded reduction in the fees for private educational institutions and universities. He demanded establishment of new educational institutions for Fata and scholarships for the erstwhile Fata educational institutions.

He said education should be top priority as he observed that the lack of attention was affecting the education system. “We urge the government to improve our education system and allocate huge budgets for universities so that our future generations can receive better education,” he said.