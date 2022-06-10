Kishan powers India to 211-4 in T20 opener against Proteas

NEW DELHI: Opener Ishan Kishan led India´s batting charge with a blazing half-century as the hosts reached 211 for four in the first Twenty20 international against South Africa on Thursday.

The left-handed Kishan smashed 76 off 48 deliveries to lay the foundation of India´s challenging total after they were invited to bat at the start of the five-match series in New Delhi.

South Africa suffered an early blow when Aiden Markram was ruled of the opener with Covid-19 in a series played without pandemic bubble restrictions.

Cricket South Africa said Markram tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and is keeping “well” in his quarantine protocol.

Kishan took on the bowlers and put on key stands including an 80-run second-wicket partnership with Shreyas Iyer who made 36.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was the first to go after he survived a dropped catch on 17 only to get out on the next ball off left-arm quick Wayne Parnell. He made 23.

Kishan reached his fifty with a six off left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj as South Africa looked lacklustre in the field with dropped catches and missed chances. The diminutive Kishan smashed Maharaj for two sixes and two fours in the 13th over but got out caught on the last ball in another attempt to clear the rope.