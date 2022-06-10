Gender-Based Violence Cell rebuked over poor performance

LAHORE:The performance of Gender-Based Violence Cell was reviewed at a meeting chaired by Capital City Police Officer Lahore, DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana at City Police Headquarters on Thursday.

SP CRO Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjha, Focal Person GBV Cell Inspector Fiza, all divisional In-charges, Investigation Officers and officers concerned attended the meeting. Lahore Police Chief reprimanded the in-charge Gender-Based Violence Cell over poor performance and delay in completion of under investigation rape cases.

Kamyana directed the GBV Cell related officers to improve their performance and warned that he would personally review their performance on weekly basis and strict action would be taken if there was no significant improvement shown in the performance.

Kamyana further directed to complete the investigation of gang rape cases against women on immediate basis. He directed not to arrest the nominated accused in such cases if proved innocent and discharge the cases in case of no offence.

He said that incidents of rape, harassment, violence and abuse against women are a mark of disgrace on the face of society, which is not acceptable in any case. Kamyana directed that the Gender Violence Cell in-charge should reach the incidents of rape of women and initiate the investigation on merit without any delay. CCPO Lahore further said that the perpetrators of rape cases should be arrested at all cost.