PIC MS Dr Tehseen transferred

LAHORE:The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC&ME) Department has transferred Dr M Tehseen, PMO/Medical Superintendent, Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), Lahore, with immediate effect and posted as PMO at Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, against a vacant post.
Dr M Tehseen has also been entrusted additional charge of the post of Medical Superintendent, Jinnah Hospital, Lahore in addition to his own duties, with immediate effect, for a period of three months or till the arrival of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier or until further orders.
