Unnecessary spending by PSB continues

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) continues to spend recklessly on the upgradation of facilities for the 14th South Asian Games’ preparation within the complex in Islamabad despite the fact that Lahore and adjacent cities will hold majority of sports disciplines.
Just the other day, the work at the already functional swimming pool got underway. Lahore will host the swimming event of the Games, but here at the PSB offices things go unchecked as a heavy amount is being spent on different projects in a hurry.
“There was no need of upgrading the swimming pool during the busy month of summer. Since the Games’ swimming event will be staged in Lahore, there is no need for such a hurry. But every effort is being made to hasten up the things,” one of the officials, when contacted, said.
