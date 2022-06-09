NA passes two bills to repeal PTI-era laws on PIMS, PMDC

The PMDC building. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Wednesday passed two bills to repeal two controversial acts passed by the PTI government to change the status of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and abolish the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

In total, the National Assembly passed nine private members bills and two government bills and referred four bills to the joint sitting of parliament. The Medical and Dental Council Bill 2022 to reconstitute the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Bill 2022 to repeal the Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Act 2021 were passed with a majority vote. The two bills on becoming acts will restore the old status of the PIMS and reconstitute the PMDC to the satisfaction of health professionals who were angry with the PTI government.

The House, before passing the two bills, adopted two identical motions under Rule 288 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007 for passage of legislation without sending the same to the standing committee concerned. The two bills were moved by Agha Rafiullah and Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto.

National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Minister Abdul Qadir Patel thanked the National Assembly for repealing the two controversial acts passed by the PTI government. Speaking on a point of order, he welcomed the repealing of the two acts.

The passed private members bills were the Islamabad Community Integration Bill 2020, the Pakistan Courier and Logistics Regulatory Authority Bill 2019, the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill 2022, the Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill 2021; the Limitation (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2020.

The National Assembly referred four bills to the joint sitting of parliament for consideration. The bills are: Pakistan Psychological Council Bill 2021, the Protection of Parents Bill 2021, the National Information Technology Board Bill 2022 and the Pak University of Engineering and Emerging Technology University Bill 2022.