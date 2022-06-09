MoUs signed on promotion of research work

LAHORE:Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between University of Education, Lahore and Oman and Chinese companies at the University's Lower Mall campus on Wednesday.

UE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha (S.I) graced the ceremony with his special appearance. The companies are Longi Green Energy Technology Co. Limited, China and Muscat Thread Mills, Oman.

According to the memorandums, all stakeholders will ensure the promotion for development and innovation in the field of education and research with mutual cooperation. LONGi Solar and Muscat Thread Mills will offer several benefits to UE students of Business School and Centre for Professional Development (CPD). CPD can start open enrollment programs and invite speakers from LONGI solar. These MoUs will open the door to research and collaboration on various projects together. The companies arrange visits to either institutions or staff discussions also for their work and training for doctoral students’ research preparation and development. It opens the door to tie-ups with various international universities to offer study programs to help students and scholars gain international perspectives in their chosen field of study. Both the sides agreed to create opportunities for students and scholars and also to exchange research ideas with educational legends in universities. Cooperative seminars, workshops, and other academic meetings will play a key role in the success of this cooperation. VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer said like the progressive world, let us strengthen the links between our educational institutions, especially universities and industries to achieve educational goals. He said: "We can make our future better by promoting a culture of research." Director, Division of Management and Administrative Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Shahid Tufail, Chairperson UE Business School Dr Rabb Nawaz Lodhi and Manager CPD Rashid Saleem among others were also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, an MoU was also signed between UE, Division of Arts and Social Sciences and Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC), Information and Culture Department, Punjab to promote the Punjabi culture, art and language. Prof Dr Talat Naseer and Director General PILAC signed the MoU.