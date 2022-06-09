UK delegation visits PSCA office

LAHORE:United Kingdom Independent Commission on Aid Effectiveness visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters Qurban Lines here on Wednesday.

The three members of the Commission were led by Commissioner ICAI Tamsyn Barton. Punjab Safe Cities Authority COO Muhammad Kamran Khan received the team and discussed agenda points such as women safety application, women empowerment, protection, and workforce participation within and through Punjab Safe Cities Authority as both an organisation and a law enforcement cum security-provider body in the society.

He also substantiated to the ICAI delegation the promising fact of women's participation being up to 25 percent of the authority’s total workforce. The representatives lauded PSCA’s initiatives.

On this occasion, PSCA COO Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed the delegation that the app was loaded with features such as live chatting, secured route mapping, location sharing and one-touch SOS call for immediate security provision and deployment.

Expressing views on the occasion, Tamsyn Barton, Commissioner ICAI said that it’s a good initiative to create an app for the protection of women. Awareness of women safety app in remote areas is needed.

The delegation was also briefed about various sections of IC3 for a real-time functional demonstration of the integrated security platform. A commemorative shield was also presented by Punjab Safe Cities Authority at the end of the visit.