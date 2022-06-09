Austerity plan

The coalition government’s decisions are damaging the economy to a great extent. Our foreign exchange reserves are fast depleting, but our rulers are interested in going on expensive foreign visits that achieve nothing. It is the time for an economic and financial emergency in the country, leading to ruthless austerity.

The budget deficit for FY 2022-23 is projected to be Rs5.3-5.4 trillion. The country’s running expenditure will largely be financed by borrowings. Will our rulers and key state institutions wake up and realize the gravity of the situation?

Arif Majeed

Karachi