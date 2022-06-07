Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference in Islamabad on June 7, 2022.

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said there was a nexus among Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and her friend Farah Gogi, which made billions of rupees through misuse of authority and corruption during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

"Only the troika of Imran, Bushra Bibi and Farah Gogi got flourished during the PTI government and that was the Naya Pakistan promised by the PTI chief to mislead the nation, She said that in 2018, Pakistan was progressing and people were becoming prosperous, with zero load-shedding and game-changer projects like the CPEC. But under the PTI rule, the situation changed as the country became poor while the rulers got rich. Imran Khan, she said, compromised national interests for rings and watches. National interests were sold for mere a five-carat ring, she regretted.

Marriyum said Imran Khan’s cronies first created artificial demand of flour and sugar by exporting them but allowed their imports. Sugar was sold for Rs 120 per kg. She said the coalition government issued advertisements on the completion of 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Turkey, but the matter was taken to high court by the PTI.

Celebrations were also carried out in Turkey where PM Shehbaz Sharif was warmly greeted during his recent visit that seemed to have hurt the PTI chairman. She said Imran Khan had angered foreign investors by sabotaging their projects. He even got imprisoned representatives of Turkish companies through NAB. Now Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was cleaning up the mess created by the PTI misrule. "We bow our heads in shame when Turkish investors tell the stories of four years of the PTI.”



She said that for four years, Imran Khan had been hurling allegations of corruption against others, telling lies and pointing fingers athis opponents, but now stories of his own corruption were surfacing with each passing day. The previous government had given advertisements worth Rs 3.29 billion for the projection of Imran Khan, but not paid dues to media houses. The PTI chief also made money at the cost of the public health and national interests.

Taking a dig at the previous government for giving an advertisement on the completion of its 100 days in office with the title For the first time in the history of Pakistan, she said, a pre-budget business seminar was being held at the Prime Minister’s House wherein the entire business community would be present. The prime minister would preside over the event and incorporate valuable suggestions of the business community into the budget. She said the country’s economy was going through an extraordinary crisis and input of all stakeholders was essential to rectify it.