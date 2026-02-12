X product head warns AI spam can make iMessage and Gmail unusable

Spam calls, robocalls and promotional emails may soon escalate into a much bigger problem. Nikita Bier, Product Head at Elon Musk-owned X, has warned that AI-powered spam and automation could overwhelm major communication platforms within the next 90 days.

In a post on X, Bier predicted that tools such as iMessage, phone calls and Gmail could become “functionally unusable” due to a surge in AI-driven outreach. His comments have reignited concerns about AI spam, automation tools and digital security.

Bier pointed to the rapid rise of open-source AI tools as the main trigger. In a follow-up reply, he referenced OpenClaw, a platform that allows users to build on-device AI agents capable of sending texts, drafting emails and automating outreach.

According to Bier, earlier spam operations required technical knowledge and infrastructure. Now, low-cost AI agents can be set up more easily. He suggested that individuals looking to earn small daily amounts could deploy automated systems at scale. If thousands of people begin using such tools, existing spam filters on messaging apps and email platforms may struggle to cope.

Can platforms Stop Automation Wave?

Major technology companies already rely on AI-powered spam detection systems. Email providers, telecom operators and messaging platforms continuously update their filters. Regulators in several countries are also tightening rules around scam calls and automated outreach.