Former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Monday passed a resolution condemning contents of Imran Khan’s interview to a television channel in which he spoke against Pakistan Army and the country’s nuclear assets.

The House urged the government to move the Supreme Court for taking legal action against him. “This house condemns contents of an interview given by PTI Chairman Imran Khan in which he had said that he can give a written guarantee that Pakistan Army will destroy as an institution, Pakistan will lose its status as a nuclear state and the country will be divided into three parts if the establishment does not take correct decisions.”

The resolution moved by Federal Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said: “The house is well aware of the fact that Pakistan Army is performing its responsibilities as per the Constitution and law but also guarantees defence of geographical boundaries of the country.”

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq regretted that few days back the PTI Chairman had said “if the establishment does not take correct decisions, the Pakistan Army will face destruction as an institution, Pakistan’s status as nuclear power will end while the country will be divided into three parts.”



“He has connections with Jews but he is alleging that the establishment is not taking right decisions,” Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said. The house also condemned attempts of Imran Khan to malign the Pakistan Army for his political motives and urged the state to approach the Supreme Court for legal action against the former prime minister because his this very much statement was directly against the country’s integrity, solidarity and nuclear programme.

The house also paid rich tributes to brave officers and soldiers for their sacrifices which they had rendered for defence of the country. Ghous Bux Mehar of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) if the government talks about a particular statement then all the past statement of leading politicians and their trade relations with Indian lobbies, letters to country’s enemies and remarks against judiciary should also be condemned.