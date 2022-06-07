ISLAMABAD: In a shocking development, a PTI MNA, elected from Karachi, has warned he will carry out a suicide attack “if even a hair of party chairman Imran Khan is damaged”.

MNA Ataullah, elected from NA-250, Korangi West-III, made this threat in a video that went viral on the social media. Ataullah said, “If Imran Khan loses one hair, those who run this country should remember it, that neither they will survive nor their children; first of all, I will carry out a suicide attack, and thousands of party workers will follow suit.”

The shocking statement was criticised by almost allsegments of society. Senior journalist Talat Hussain himself replied by asking a question, “What is the law under which such threats are put forward? Oh yes, the Counter-Terrorism Act!”.

Earlier, PTI stalwarts Sheharyar Afridi and Ghulam Sarwar Khan had also issued such threats. Over the no-trust move against former prime minister Imran Khan, Sheharyar Afridi spoke about taking the lives of 'hypocrites' by carrying out a suicide attack.

He said if suicide was not forbidden [in Islam] he would have tied explosives to his body and killed all hypocrites in parliament so that they would be eliminated forever. Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had also said he wanted to “become a suicide bomber to kill all the enemies of the country”.

Addressing a public gathering, he said it was his wish to “destroy all enemies of Pakistan" by tying a bomb to himself and setting it off in a gathering manned by all "enemies”.