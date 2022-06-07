60pc Pakistanis oppose Imran’s long march: survey

ISLAMABAD: Over 60pc of Pakistanis have rejected the idea of the long march of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and advised him to return to the assemblies to continue his campaign.



According a survey by the Institute of Public Opinion and Research (IPOR), 23 per cent of Pakistanis support the long march and sit-ins of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). PTI voters also appear to be divided on the decision of the long march as 48 per cent of them support the long march, while 44 per cent of them are in favour of a struggle in the assemblies.

Over 54 per cent of Pakistanis also support the idea of holding fresh elections in the country, although 35 per cent people suggest the assemblies should complete their constitutional term. There was also a clear difference of opinion between PTI and PMLN voters on holding early elections and allowing assemblies to complete their constitutional term.

More than 2,000 people from across the country participated in the statistical survey, which was conducted between May 24 and June 3, 2022.

As seen on a party basis, 86 per cent of PTI voters backed the idea of early elections while 57 per cent of PPP voters, while 31 per cent of people,who identified themselves as PMLN voters, said they favoured early elections. In contrast, 63 per cent of PMLN supporters, 39 per cent of PPP voters and 11 per cent of PTI workers favour the completion of the constitutional term of the National Assembly.