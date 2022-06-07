Two PMLN leaders join PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leaders Pir Iqbal Shah and Pir Amir Iqbal Shah Monday formally joined Pakistan Tahreek- e- Insaf in a meeting with the party chairmanImran Khan. During the meeting, they expressed full confidence in Imran Khan's leadership. Both the leaders vowed that toplay active role in Imran Khan’s struggle for real independence. They said that Imran Khan was the only leader who solely had the solution of all Pakistan's problems. Pir Iqbal Shah and Pir Amir Iqbal were the for-mer MNA and MPA respectively.
PESHAWAR: Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi said here on Monday speedy and inexpensive disposal of complainants was...
PESHAWAR: Residents of Kheshgi Payan and Kheshgi Bala union councils in the Nowshera district have lauded the Utility...
PESHAWAR: Members of the Capital Metropolitan government on Monday condemned the Local Government Amendment Bill which...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party senior leader Syed Zahir Ali Shah has held the ousted prime minister Imran Khan...
ISLAMABAD: Sikhs for Justice has given a call to the Indian Sikh soldiers, ahead of 38th years of Operation Bluestar,...
ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate and PPP leader Mian Raza Rabbani Monday moved a motion in the House seeking to...
