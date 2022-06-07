Two PMLN leaders join PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leaders Pir Iqbal Shah and Pir Amir Iqbal Shah Monday formally joined Pakistan Tahreek- e- Insaf in a meeting with the party chairmanImran Khan. During the meeting, they expressed full confidence in Imran Khan's leadership. Both the leaders vowed that toplay active role in Imran Khan’s struggle for real independence. They said that Imran Khan was the only leader who solely had the solution of all Pakistan's problems. Pir Iqbal Shah and Pir Amir Iqbal were the for-mer MNA and MPA respectively.