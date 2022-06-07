Sri Lanka moves to free court-detained Russian jet

COLOMBO; A Sri Lankan court on Monday revoked an order preventing the departure of an Aeroflot Airbus A330 aircraft held at the country’s main international airport over a commercial dispute.
Air traffic controllers had denied clearance for flight SU289 to return to Moscow on Thursday following an order from the same court grounding the aircraft for two weeks. A case had been filed against Aeroflot by Celestial Aviation Trading 10 Limited of Ireland over an undisclosed amount due to it from the Russian carrier.
The seizure of the aircraft led to a diplomatic spat, with Moscow summoning Sri Lanka’s top envoy to the Russian foreign ministry on Friday to hear a "resolute protest" over the detention.
PHILADELPHIA: At least 10 people were killed and more than two dozen wounded in four shootings across the United...
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has begun compensating residents who lost property to a massive redevelopment project in the...
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s finance minister will be promoted to deputy prime minister, the government announced on...
TUNIS: Tunisian judges launched a week-long strike on Monday in protest at President Kais Saied’s "interference" in...
DHAKA: Bangladesh has cancelled the operating licence of its top human rights group and accused it of tarnishing the...
VIENNA: Major European countries and the United States are expected to seek to censure Iran as the UN atomic watchdog...
Comments