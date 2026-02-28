Ryan Gosling on what makes 'Star Wars: Starfighter' different from other franchise films

Ryan Gosling shares honest take on 'Star Wars: Starfighter' story

Ryan Gosling never committed to a franchise role before Star Wars: Starfighter.

Gosling is explaining why the Star Wars film made sense for him to commit to.

"It was Shawn’s enthusiasm and his vision and the script," Gosling told io9. "And I just avoided these things because they never felt right. And I’m glad I did because I feel like, [similar to] a book like this, [it was] worth waiting for."

"And it is like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," gushed the Barbie star.

While the film is a standalone story in the Star Wars universe, by nature of the franchise, Gosling could reprise his role down the road. The events in the film are set five years after Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

The film began production last fall and is set to hit theaters on May 28, 2027.

The Grey Man star previously gushed over the movie, calling it "such a great story with great and original characters," as well as "so much heart and adventure."

"There is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn," he said of the Stranger Things director.

Star Wars: Starfighter is written by Jonathan Tropper and also stars Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, Flynn Gray and Amy Adams.