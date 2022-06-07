JI announces protest march to Indian Embassy on 9th

LAHORE:The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced staging a protest march to the Indian Embassy in Islamabad on June 9.

The JI will hold nationwide anti-India demonstrations on June 10 to condemn willful blasphemy of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by the spokesperson and leaders of ruling BJP in India. Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club, JI secretary general Ameer-ul-Azeem demanded the government to sever all ties with India, send Indian ambassador back and immediately end normalisation measures with New Delhi.

Information secretary Qaiser Sharif was also with Ameer-ul-Azeem during the press conference. The JI secretary general said JI ameer Siraj-ul-Haq had appealed to Muslims all over the world to boycott Indian products.

He said the JI ameer would lead the protest march to Indian embassy. He said it was high time the government should expose Indian anti-Muslim policies across the world. He said the JI believed that as long as BJP was in power, there was no hope for any good to the Muslims. Calling the BJP a fascist and terrorist party, he said the BJP government had been denuded Indian Muslims of fundamental human rights, hounding them for killing, lynching and looting their properties, razing and desecrating mosques, restricting Friday prayer gatherings and banning prayer calls, expelling Muslim girls from educational institutions for wearing hijab, completely banning animal slaughter and Muslims had been lynched on any doubt of selling meat.

He alleged the BJP government is fast changing demographic status of Muslim majority state of Kashmir to Hindu majority by changing the disputed constitutional status of the occupied state and settling Hindus in a fast pace.

Protesting Indian Muslims have been arrested, tortured and booked for anti-state charges under the National Security Act. He said fascist pro-Hindutva BJP government was out to eliminate Muslims and Islam from India.