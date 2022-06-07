Dangerous politics

Ever since Indian PM Narendra Modi came to power, the Hindutva ideology gained prominence in India. There have been several shocking incidents where BJP-affiliated gangs attacked mosques and other religious places. The BJP crossed all limits when its spokesperson made a hateful and blasphemous statement against the Holy Prophet (pbuh).
It is time the UN took notice of such hurtful remarks and imposed a ban on trade with India. The statements by Bjp leaders have hurt billions of Muslims around the world. Middle Eastern countries have taken immediate action against these comments. It is time all Muslim-majority countries followed suit.
Hafiz Muhammad Hamza
Islamabad
