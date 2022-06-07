Imran flayed for making threatening statements

MARDAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) office-bearers said on Monday that former prime minister Imran Khan’s alleged threats to national institutions might risk the country’s integrity.

Addressing a news conference, the party’s division general secretary Asad Khan, vice president Sajjad Khan, district president Zahid Durrani, general secretary for Takhtbhai Aurangzeb Khan, vice president Fayyaz Ali said that Imran had not been removed by force but through a constitutional manner, but the removal from power had made him insane and he started making statements against the institutions.