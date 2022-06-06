PTI to contest Punjab by-polls, puts off march

ISLAMABAD: In a major political move, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee Sunday put off the march decision to another day, and decided to actively take part in the by-election of 20 constituencies of Punjab Assembly. The party also alerted its workers to give rapid reaction in case of party chief Imran Khan’s arrest.

PTI Vice-Chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said this while speaking to the media after a lengthy meeting of the committee, presided over by Imran Khan in Bani Gala.

Imran had landed in Bani Gala on Saturday aboard a helicopter from Peshawar after staying there since the day he called off the ‘real independence march’ abruptly on May 26.

Qureshi said the core committee discussed the latest political situation as well as the economic situation, and expressed grave concern over the spiralling prices of food items and massive increases in the Punjab government has planned to use the administration and police to achieve the desired results in by-elections. It is the responsibility of the Election Commission to make these by-elections clean and transparent. If the Election Commission appears to be unable to make these by-elections transparent, then there will be a big question mark on the general elections to be held in near future.”

Qureshi said Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the parliamentary board at 1pm Monday (today) to consider the award of party tickets in the by-elections. On PTI MNAs’ resignations, he pointed out that the National Assembly speaker wrote letters to PTI MNAs to appear before the assembly from June 6 to June 10 and record their statement on resignations. However, he stated, “We have submitted our resignations. The then presiding officer Qasim Suri had accepted these resignations and notified them, so there is no need to appear before the Speaker National Assembly now. The PTI has decided that no MNA of the party will appear before NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.”

Alerting the PTI workers, Qureshi said if they learn through media or social media that this “imported government” has arrested Imran Khan, they should not wait for any phone call or Whatsapp message, and react peacefully. He said the party took note of Rs60 raise in petroleum products, besides increase in the power and gas tariffs.

He said that since this experienced ‘imposed government’ took over, the price of ghee has increased by up to Rs200. “In Punjab, which it supplies wheat to other provinces, 20 kg flour bag is selling at Rs1,600. Food prices are going up uncontrolled, with experts saying inflation is going to touch the highest mark in the country's history,” he regretted.

Qureshi said Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan farmers are reeling under water crisis due to canals closure and electricity price hike. He said that cases would be filed against police officials involved in action against PTI marchers.

Qureshi said that the PTI senators would play their role in relevant Senate standing committees on this count and push for summoning IGP Islamabad and other police officers. In Punjab, Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi is also requested to act in this regard, Qureshi added.

He alleged that in the absence of the latest census, the Election Commission has shifted the votes of people from one constituency to another, adding it would be challenged.