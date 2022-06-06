Army helicopters join civil admin to extinguish fire

Islamabad : Pakistan Army came in to assist the civil administration in the federal capital on Sunday to extinguish the fire in Margalla Hills, Islamabad. The fire erupted at three different places on Margalla Hills on Sunday afternoon that was controlled with hectic efforts later in the day at two of the spots, while the firefighting continued at the third spot.

According to the available information, the fire spread rapidly due to dry and hot weather and engulfed areas near trails III and V and Talhar village.

Two Pakistan Army Aviation Helicopters were flown to the affected area and through multiple sorties used bambi buckets carrying water for extinguishing the fire. Firefighting still continues, an Inter Services Public Relations, statement said.

On directives of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the management of CDA arranged for a helicopter from the National Disaster and Management Authority (NDMA) to check the fire situation and extinguish it.

The spokesman for the Capital Development Authority (CDA) also confirmed that the fire that erupted on Sunday afternoon was controlled near Trail III and the Talhar area and the process of cooling down in the area has been completed. While the firefighting operation continued at Trail V till the filing of this report and Army Aviation Helicopters were continuing the operation till the filing of this report.

According to sources, the helicopters were mainly used to control fire in the area around Trail V. Flames and smoke emitting from Margalla Hills were visible from different locations in the federal capital.

The CDA spokesman said that over 100 CDA workers from different formations also took part in the firefighting efforts. The reasons for the fire eruption could not be known till the filing of this report.