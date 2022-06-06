104 owners paid for lands acquired by govt

LAHORE:On the involvement of the provincial ombudsman office, 104 out of 240 landowners holding 460 kanals and 18 marlas of land have been paid Rs43,965,401 for their lands acquired by the government to widen the Nullah Aik - a tributary of the River Chenab in Daska Tehsil of Sialkot. A special counter was set up for payments to rightful owners.

A spokesman for the Ombudsman Punjab Office disclosed this in a statement. On the direction of the ombudsman's office, the ownership of eight marla plot belonging to one Rabia Basra of Okara was transferred back to her name and she was also issued an ownership deed. This has provided a financial relief of Rs12 million to her, the spokesman noted. As a result of action taken by the ombudsman's office on separate complaints from Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh and Hafizabad, a total of 11 kanals and nine marlas of land and a public thoroughfare were retrieved.

On a separate request made by Neelam Sadaf of Multan, the MDA allotted a 20-marla alternative plot worth Rs5.2 million to her. In another development, the mutation of two marla land of Ahmad, was registered and verified in favour of legal heirs in Arifwala, the spokesman concluded.