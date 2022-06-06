‘Top Gun’ hits new high!

Los Angeles: Action drama "Top Gun: Maverick" has soared to a second huge weekend showing in North American theaters, taking in an estimated $86 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Sunday. That "sensational" number for Paramount’s long-awaited Tom Cruise sequel placed it among the top 10 highest-grossing second weekends in domestic box office history, Variety reported. It took in $151 million last weekend.