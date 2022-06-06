At least 22 die in India after bus falls into gorge

Dehradun, India: At least 22 people have died, seven others were seriously injured and one was missing after a bus in a mountainous region in northern India plunged into a gorge Sunday, police told AFP.
The bus was carrying 30 people including the driver to Yamunotri, the remote Hindu pilgrimage site in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, when it went off the road in the evening. The accident happened in Uttarkashi, about 100 miles from the state capital Dehradun, and the local control room confirmed 22 deaths.
