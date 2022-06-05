 
close
Sunday June 05, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Consolidating one-man rule: Tunisia’s president sacks 57 judges

By News Report
June 05, 2022

TUNIS: Tunisia’s president has sacked 57 judges, accusing them of corruption and protecting “terrorists”, as he seeks to remodel the country’s political system after consolidating one-man rule, foreign media reported. In a televised address President Kais Saied the other day said he had “given opportunity after opportunity and warning after warning to the judiciary to purify itself”. Hours later, the official gazette published a decree announcing the dismissals.

Comments