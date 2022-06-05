Consolidating one-man rule: Tunisia’s president sacks 57 judges

TUNIS: Tunisia’s president has sacked 57 judges, accusing them of corruption and protecting “terrorists”, as he seeks to remodel the country’s political system after consolidating one-man rule, foreign media reported. In a televised address President Kais Saied the other day said he had “given opportunity after opportunity and warning after warning to the judiciary to purify itself”. Hours later, the official gazette published a decree announcing the dismissals.
Miftah promised that Rs40.5 billion refund claims of DLTL up to April 30, 2022, would be paid to the claimants on an...
LAHORE: Battered by a steep surge in petrol, electricity and other utility tariffs, the Pakistani public feels it has...
The daytime temperature in most of the country is likely to increase from Sunday 05 June to Thursday 09 June 2022
Prime Minister Strategic Reforms Unit Chief Salman Sufi on Saturday held discussions with the PTA chairman regarding...
Dr Yasmeen Rashid has been appointed president of PTI Central Punjab and Hammad Azhar general secretary
Afghanistan’s all-powerful Defence Minister Mullah Yaqub said the Afghan-India relations get strengthened and will...
Comments