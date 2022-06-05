Why scholarships are important?

Scholarships provide an opportunity for people to earn education. Without assistance from an outside source, students may have trouble paying for their degrees.

Scholarships help students achieve academic and career goals by removing financial barriers. Their pursuit makes students more competitive and high achievers. International scholarships for students are another big attraction. Scholarship assistance can support students who fall in the gap between high and low-income levels - students who may not qualify for a need-based scholarship and who do not meet the criteria for a merit-based scholarship. Scholarships also decrease the number and amount of loans students need to take to complete college or university. Though a number of international universities offer scholarships, Japan is an exception. Ranked seventh among the world in education sector, the country is a science and tech giant. The country has notched up seventh position in international ranking from eleventh in a year from 2021 to 2022 in education. Why study in Japan? Among preferences to study in Japan one is tuition fee exemption and scholarship system, which are far better than many other countries. Partial and full tuition fee waivers are granted to high-achievers from humble backgrounds and it offers a wide range of scholarships to students from home and abroad. These scholarships are provided both by the universities and public and private sectors. In a study of 31,097 universities, the total number of universities in Japan, a country of 126 million people, is almost 1,003. While in Pakistan’s case population is 220 million but it has only 358 universities. Japan’s 410 universities fall in the category of 10,000 top universities of the world.

Over 250,000 international students enroll in Japanese universities every year, which is a testimony of the high quality of education provided by Japan. -Ahmad Zia, a student of FAST NUCES, Lahore