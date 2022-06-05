Pakistan hold India 2-2 in Lausanne

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan played a 2-2 draw against India in the World Cup Hockey5 second match on the opening day in Lausanne (Switzerland).

Pakistan netted an equaliser in the dying moments of the match to pull off a draw. India scored through Raheel earlier in the opening minutes of the match to put his team 1-0 ahead.

Arshad Liaquat pulled back the equaliser in the second half with both sides seen getting locked 1-1.

India again took the lead through Gursajeet Singh at the start of the second half. Abdul Rehman netted the ball with less than a minute remaining to earn a draw for Pakistan.

Earlier, Abu Zar scored a hat-trick as Pakistan got off to a winning start in the World Cup Hockey5, outplaying Poland 4-2.