President summons NA budget session on June 6

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the budget session of the National Assembly on June 6 at 4pm, under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to unveil the government’s economic vision for steering the country out of financial crisis.
The government is expected to take tough economic decisions in the upcoming Budget 2022-23, to be presented on June 10 (Friday).
Interestingly, the coalition government is likely to face the friendly opposition during the budget session of the National Assembly in the absence of the main opposition party i.e. PTI.
The parliamentary observers believe that it would be an easy task for the government to get budget approval from the National Assembly.
