Economic woes

Do loans change our policies for economic stabilization? What we see is that we keep knocking on the doors of international financial institutions to pull our country out of economic crises. When will our policies help us become self-reliant? Taking loans is not a long-term solution to our economic mess.

The country’s structural flaws need to be fixed. It is important to revise our economic decisions to improve the lives of ordinary people. The nation is largely hit by a wave of economic stagnation. The government needs to take steps to fix the economy.

Abdur Raheem Khosa

Jafferabad