Economic woes

Do loans change our policies for economic stabilization? What we see is that we keep knocking on the doors of international financial institutions to pull our country out of economic crises. When will our policies help us become self-reliant? Taking loans is not a long-term solution to our economic mess.
The country’s structural flaws need to be fixed. It is important to revise our economic decisions to improve the lives of ordinary people. The nation is largely hit by a wave of economic stagnation. The government needs to take steps to fix the economy.
Abdur Raheem Khosa
Jafferabad
Energy security is indispensable for a country’s peace, stability, and prosperity. A country with reliable energy...
How does it feel to know that a village in Sindh does not have well-equipped schools? Children of the village cannot...
There are no words to describe how one felt after learning about the horrible incident where a 25-year-old woman was...
This refers to the article, ‘Are we out of the woods?’ by Dr Farrukh Saleem. It is difficult to agree with the...
The PDM used to protest against high inflation during the PTI regime and brought a no-confidence motion to topple the...
A couple of days back, I witnessed a crime near NIPA Chowrangi, Karachi. There was an armed robber, and some police...
Comments