 
close
Wednesday June 01, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Drugs recovered in Peshawar

By Our Correspondent
June 01, 2022

PESHAWAR: The police have arrested three members of the ring of drug dealers and recovered heroin and hashish from them. An official said three kilograms of heroin and two kgs of hashish were recovered from three members of a gang involved in selling and smuggling drugs in the area.

Comments