Leading Turkish opposition figure jailed

ISTANBUL: -A senior member of Turkey’s main opposition party was jailed on Tuesday following a conviction for having insulted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other public officials.

The sentence against Canan Kaftancioglu, who leads the Republican People’s Party (CHP) in Istanbul, also bans her from running in next year’s legislative and presidential elections. On May 12, the Supreme Court of Appeals confirmed Kaftancioglu’s conviction on three counts including over an anti-Erdogan tweet.