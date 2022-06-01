5 injured in grenade attack on hujra

PESHAWAR: Five persons were injured in a hand grenade attack on the hujra of a local in Garhi Sikandar Khan in the limits of the Pishtakhara Police Station late Monday night.
This was the second explosion in the city within 24 hours. An official said five people sustained injuries in the explosion in hujra of one Gul Wali on Garhi Sikandar Khan. Police and BDU teams rushed to the spot and an investigation was launched.
Earlier on Monday morning, two people were wounded in a blast just outside the house of a local in Saadat Colony in the limits of Agha Mir Jani Shah police station.
