Strict action

The prime responsibility of a country’s chief executive is to ensure the well-being and safety of its people. Our current PM assumed power after ousting Imran Khan through a no-confidence move brought forward on grounds of high inflation and a faltering economy. Now the PM should ask his team to tame out-of-control inflation. He must also pay attention to the declining law and order and security situation in the country. It is one thing to make tall claims while in opposition and yet another to show solid performance to fix those problems.

The current PM, who used to make tall claims of having an experienced team, seems in a fix to bring the country on the road to normalcy. He recently addressed the nation to announce a relief package worth Rs28 billion for the poor and marginalized. He also promised to set aside a much bigger amount for the same purpose in the coming budget. He must ensure that the government keeps checks on businesses that contribute to enhancing inflation through hoarding and price manipulation.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad